Contrasting nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) & mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for nCino and mCloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 3 9 0 2.75 mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

nCino presently has a consensus target price of $64.42, indicating a potential upside of 71.83%. mCloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.18%. Given mCloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than nCino.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -18.06% -11.43% -8.06% mCloud Technologies -157.85% -610.23% -50.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nCino and mCloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $273.86 million 13.24 -$49.45 million ($0.51) -73.51 mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 2.24 -$35.37 million ($2.01) -1.41

mCloud Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than mCloud Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

nCino beats mCloud Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

