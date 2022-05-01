Contrasting Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) & e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 3.99 $6.23 million $0.38 64.03

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waldencast Acquisition and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 1 4 0 2.80

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.21%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -4.16% e.l.f. Beauty 5.32% 10.77% 6.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Waldencast Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

