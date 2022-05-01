CooTek (Cayman) Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, May 9th (NYSE:CTK)

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 9th. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:CTK opened at $0.17 on Friday. CooTek has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

