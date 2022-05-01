CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 467.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $994,000. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

