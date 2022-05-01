Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 31,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

