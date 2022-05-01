CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

