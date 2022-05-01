Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Down 37.9% in April

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 701,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Credicorp stock remained flat at $$138.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 567,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,882,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

