Critical Analysis: Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS) & AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Rating) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A AbbVie 0 4 12 0 2.75

AbbVie has a consensus price target of $157.73, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AbbVie $56.20 billion 4.62 $11.54 billion $6.97 21.07

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A AbbVie 20.54% 164.05% 15.29%

Summary

AbbVie beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production, as well as other eye care products. AbbVie Inc. has a research collaboration with Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

