Critical Comparison: FG Financial Group (FGF) and The Competition

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FG Financial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FG Financial Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.68 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,858.05

FG Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 2.63% 5.32% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FG Financial Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 735 3167 2757 162 2.34

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 14.29%. Given FG Financial Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FG Financial Group rivals beat FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

