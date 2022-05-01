Critical Contrast: Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) & Its Competitors

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dolphin Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -18.09% -11.61% -4.98% Dolphin Entertainment Competitors -22.99% -71.66% -3.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $35.73 million -$6.46 million -4.13 Dolphin Entertainment Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 21.27

Dolphin Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment Competitors 269 1015 1540 81 2.49

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment peers beat Dolphin Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dolphin Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

