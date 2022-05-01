Critical Contrast: Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) & CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Huaneng Power International and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 1 0 1 0 2.00 CenterPoint Energy 0 3 11 0 2.79

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $31.23, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.48% -3.14% CenterPoint Energy 17.79% 14.46% 2.96%

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Huaneng Power International pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Huaneng Power International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huaneng Power International and CenterPoint Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.24 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -3.01 CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.31 $1.49 billion $2.26 13.54

CenterPoint Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CenterPoint Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Huaneng Power International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, biomass, coal, solar, and oil resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, the company sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2021, it had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Huaneng Power International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Huaneng International Power Development Corporation.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also engages in the sale of regulated intrastate natural gas, and transportation and storage of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 2.7 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 71,241 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 1,00,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution and transmission mains; and owned and operated 285 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

