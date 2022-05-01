Critical Survey: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -56.90% -34.49% -26.53% Assure -9.44% -11.57% -6.82%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cytosorbents and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Assure has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.28%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Assure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $43.17 million 2.12 -$24.56 million ($0.57) -3.68 Assure $29.19 million 1.89 -$2.76 million ($0.22) -19.45

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assure beats Cytosorbents on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

