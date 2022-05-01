Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.66.

CROMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CROMF opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.