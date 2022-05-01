Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$462,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,313,134.04.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.26 and a twelve month high of C$19.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

