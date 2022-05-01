Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) & Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Microwave Filter alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Microwave Filter and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 276.11%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -160.21% -148.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microwave Filter and Crown ElectroKinetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 164.19 -$40.76 million ($3.03) -0.37

Microwave Filter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Microwave Filter on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter (Get Rating)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.