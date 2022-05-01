Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in April

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of CRYBF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.
