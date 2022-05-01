CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

CTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.11. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

