CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

CV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. CV has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About CV (Get Rating)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

