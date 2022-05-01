D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Up 47.6% in April

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNZ remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. D and Z Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

