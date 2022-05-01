D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Up 47.6% in April

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of D and Z Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.