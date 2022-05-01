Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

