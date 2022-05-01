Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE DEX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
