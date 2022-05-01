Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

WILYY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

