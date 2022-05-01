Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.15 million. Digi International reported sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $367.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.01 million, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.