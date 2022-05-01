Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. 407,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Diversey has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 933,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

