DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.74 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
