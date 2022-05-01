DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.74 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

