Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

DBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

DBM opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$618.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

