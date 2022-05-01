DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Equities analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $366.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

