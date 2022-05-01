Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.83 ($8.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.79) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 808 ($10.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 41.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 744.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 635.55. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.83), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($209,131.05).

Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

