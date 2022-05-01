Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,779.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

DRETF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

