Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,779.0 days.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.72.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.67%.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
