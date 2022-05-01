Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.