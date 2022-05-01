DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.26.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

