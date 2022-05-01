Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 493,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.2 days.

Dye & Durham stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DYNDF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

