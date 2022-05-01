e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post $90.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $400.84 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE ELF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

