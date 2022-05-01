Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of EAXR opened at $8.50 on Friday. Ealixir has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.
Ealixir Company Profile (Get Rating)
