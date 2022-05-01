Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EAXR opened at $8.50 on Friday. Ealixir has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

