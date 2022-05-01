easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $503.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

easyJet stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

