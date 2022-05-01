Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

