Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Eco has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.75.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.