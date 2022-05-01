Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences also reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NYSE EW opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,606,428 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

