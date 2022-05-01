Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.31. 2,377,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 52,872 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after buying an additional 107,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

