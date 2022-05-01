Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ESLT stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.37. 16,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.