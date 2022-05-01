Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESLT stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.37. 16,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 21.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

