Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Financial Comparison

Nanobiotix and Eledon Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanobiotix and Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $3.13 million 65.65 -$55.61 million N/A N/A Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($2.32) -1.32

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanobiotix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nanobiotix and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 847.71%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -19.80% -19.07%

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats Nanobiotix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

