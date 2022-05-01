Eli Samaha Buys 21,087 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 21,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,554,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,580,725.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Eli Samaha purchased 2,000 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,480.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha purchased 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30.

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha purchased 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 47.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 117.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

