Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,671,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70.

ENLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

