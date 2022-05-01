Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will post $778.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enovis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $987.00 million. Enovis posted sales of $879.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovis will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.37% of Enovis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12. Enovis has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $164.01.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

