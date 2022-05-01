EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Update

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENQUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 34 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.