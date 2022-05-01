Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. CIBC upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

TSE ESI opened at C$4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

