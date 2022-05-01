Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ENSC remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. 511,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

