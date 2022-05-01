Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ENSC remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. 511,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $17.12.
About Ensysce Biosciences (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.