Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($30.97) to GBX 2,530 ($32.25) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($30.59) to GBX 2,700 ($34.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.59) to GBX 2,060 ($26.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Entain alerts:

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $19.23 on Friday. Entain has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.