EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,117,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 1,640,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBBF. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.75.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.